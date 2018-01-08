There’s a certain kind of vibe that only some good couch co-op can give. The amount of time I’ve poured into classic beat ‘em ups or even dungeon crawlers is most likely a number I don’t want to see. Rogue Legacy developer Cellar Door Games is here to give me another reason to spend a little more time yelling at my friends on the couch, with their upcoming game Full Metal Furies.

Full Metal Furies is a side-scrolling co-op action RPG that pits you and up to three friends against hundreds of enemies and challenging bosses. Each of you have specific classes that require a pretty deep level of coordination. Here’s a closer look at what the Full Metal Furies has to offer from the early portions of the game, which will be out for Windows 10, Steam and Xbox One on January 17th.