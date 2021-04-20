Rockstar Very Quietly Adds A Bunch Of Free DLC To Max Payne 3 & LA Noire

Image : Max Payne 3

Rockstar haven’t just spent the week fucking around with their Steam listings for no reason; not long after accidentally bringing Midnight Club II back for a few minutes, folks discovered that Max Payne 3 and LA Noire’s Steam versions now include all their DLC for free.



As Eurogamer report, the bundling means everything except LA Noire’s VR missions is now included for free when you buy the basic versions of both games. Maybe it’s a stealth marketing move, maybe it’s just a result of a Rockstar intern clicking every checkbox they could see on the backend, but if the end result is free stuff, who cares how we got there.

The only catch is that the games were also updated, and in doing so their support for 32-bit operating systems have been “deprecated”.

LA Noire: The Kotaku Review Read our LA Noire review from 2011.

Max Payne 3: The Kotaku Review Check out our Max Payne 3 review from 2012.

