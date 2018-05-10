Rockstar Games is running a promotion this week that will make it extremely easy for players to make a good chunk of cash. All you have to do is load up GTA Online, and you’ll be sent $250,000 later this month. Keep jumping into GTA Online every day this week to earn an extra $150,000 on top of that.
Rockstar Games is running a promotion this week that will make it extremely easy for players to make a good chunk of cash. All you have to do is load up GTA Online, and you’ll be sent $250,000 later this month. Keep jumping into GTA Online every day this week to earn an extra $150,000 on top of that.