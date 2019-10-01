Because they suck (and also because they’re increasingly becoming illegal in some places, especially Europe), Psyonix decided in August to get rid of Rocket League’s loot boxes. They’re being replaced by something called “Blueprints”, which work....kinda like loot boxes.



Currently Rocket League’s loot boxes drop at the end of matches, but have to be unlocked with keys that you pay real money for. Starting in December, the boxes are gone, and blueprints will drop at the end of matches instead. They’ll depict items/upgrades on them, which you can’t get unless you pay real money for them.

While the process is similar, the key difference is that you can see what’s on a blueprint, so you can decide if you want to buy it or not.

To compensate for the fact a less people are going to be spending money this way, the game will also be introducing an item store, which will sell “a wide variety of content including new items, legacy Crate content you might have missed out on, and the long-awaited debuts of items like the Titanium White Dominus”.

Both blueprints and the item store will go live as part of an update in December.