Today on Highlight Reel we have Rainbow Six moments, Zelda escapes, GTA tricks and more!
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - I just wanted to watch the fight - Robert Prada
- Death’s Gambit - I kill him in death! - Maxylobes
- Overwatch - Two Birds One Bullet - Stephanie MacDonald
- WoW:BFA - Bugs I’ve had - ZeroPike
- FIFA 18 - unsettling celebration - (direct file) tsolakd
- Ark - Man what are the dinosaurs on this island eating? - Cezkarma
- Fortnite BR - Impulse No Scope - Auclyn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild - Now Watch As I Make My Daring Escape! - DrewSaga
- Rocket League - My entire RL career summed up in one gif - ContextualRL
- Rainbow Six Siege - 1V4 Clutch whilst trapped in room by Montagne - Reeceyyy
- GTA Online - Totally meant to do that - benkap1
- GTA Online - Evolve Stunting/PREK
- Skyrim - You Don’t Stand a Cha- TomMado
- Skyrim - They see me rollin… - Etagu
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!