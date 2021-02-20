Rock N' Roll Racing Music Might Get Twitch Streamers In Trouble

Yesterday, Blizzard released a collection of the studio’s classic games. But the studio also gave a warning to those looking to stream one of the games, Rock n’ Roll Racing on Twitch: Turn off the music. All of it.

Announced and released yesterday, the Blizzard Arcade Collection contains three classic games: The Lost Vikings, Rock n’ Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. If you plan on streaming this collection, be careful when playing Rock n’ Roll Racing as the music contained in this arcade racer isn’t cleared for streaming. As spotted by PCGamesN, this PSA came via a tweet from Adam Fletcher, a community development lead at Blizzard. “If you choose to stream, please do so with the music turned off,” warned Fletcher.

Advertisement

The new version of the game included in the Blizzard Arcade Collection contains not just the midi classic rock covers found in the original release, but newly added full versions of these same songs. This is a cool bonus, but it also means this game contains a bunch of licensed music that might get you a DMCA strike on Twitch.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

However, it’s not just the new complete versions of the songs that you need to avoid while on Twitch. Fletcher also added that, for now, the old school midi track covers could also get you in trouble too. Considering one of the best parts of Rock n’ Roll Racing is the classic rock soundtrack, this isn’t a great solution.

Advertisement

Back in November, with little warning, Twitch began purging clips and streams from the site that contained any licensed music or sound effects. The situation hasn’t improved much since then.

In fact, during last night’s BlizzCon opening ceremony a pre- recorded performance of Metallica had its music removed and replaced with generic audio by Twitch. This is a good system we have. Everything is working perfectly...

Advertisement

.



Related Stories

Everything Blizzard Announced During BlizzConline's Opening Ceremony It sure as heck isn’t BlizzCon, but until we can safely gather together again in the stew of scents Read more