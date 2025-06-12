Expect A Long Journey Restoring Landscapes In RoadCraft

As I’ve grown older, I’ve found that I have less and less time to invest 1,000+ hours into raiding bases, grinding materials, and leveling characters. Sometimes, there’s just not enough free time to devote—unless I skip sleep. I do that a lot. RoadCraft was one such game that distracted me long enough to miss my usual bedtime. With an extensive campaign and plenty of vehicles and liveries to unlock, there’s a lot to accomplish in the simulator!

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition

How long does it take to beat the main campaign in RoadCraft?

Advertisement

Let’s get this out of the way straight out of the gate: RoadCraft is a positively massive game. It features three unique biomes, two upcoming maps, dozens of main and side missions, and an expansive open world to explore and alter to your liking. Oh, and you can construct roads anywhere you can drive, changing the landscape to suit your construction purposes.

Advertisement

But if you want numbers, you can expect to spend anywhere from 80 to 100 hours playing RoadCraft’s main campaign. That’s not counting the side objectives and personal projects you undertake!

Advertisement

What else is there to do in RoadCraft?

Advertisement

Most simulation titles these days feature a bare-bones storyline that’s meant as more of a tutorial, covering all of the basic mechanics, the complex features, and the various tools you’ll acquire and use. In RoadCraft, the storyline does all of that while also immersing you in a world torn asunder by storms and natural disasters, tasking you with rebuilding.

You will:

Unlock new trucks and heavy machinery, most of which you may customize with liveries and paint schemes.

Repair and construct infrastructure: Roads, bridges, electrical systems, asphalt, clear debris, and alter the landscape itself to help the locals.

Explore and expand the world around you with full multiplayer and crossplay compatibility, meaning you can tow that one friend who continuously winds up stuck in the mud.

Advertisement

I would be derelict in my duties if I didn’t tell you, you can control a crane! The entire game is like when we were kids playing in the sandboxes at the local park, using that sand-digger to scoop sand from one spot and dump it four inches to the right. Yay!

RoadCraft is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs!