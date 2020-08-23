Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Maciej Rebisz is an artist at CD Projekt Red, developers of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.
We actually featured some of his work a few years ago, but since that was 2016 I figured we could post some newer stuff.
You can see more of Maciej’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
