Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Maciej Rebisz is an artist at CD Projekt Red, developers of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.



We actually featured some of his work a few years ago, but since that was 2016 I figured we could post some newer stuff .

You can see more of Maciej’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

Illustration : Maciej Rebisz

