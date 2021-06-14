River City Girls Return With Two New Games

Image : Wayforward

In 2019 the fine folks at Wayforward Technologies turned the tables on River City Ransom protagonists Kunio and Riki by having their girlfriends rescue them instead of the other way around. Players loved the cheerfully brutal duo of schoolgirls Misako and Kyoko so much that they’re coming back twice, as a direct sequel and then as a localization of 1994 Japanese Super Famicom game Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka.

Advertisement

Going by the much more manageable name of River City Girls Zero, Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka is the fourth game in the River City (Kunio-kun) series. It marks the first time Misako and Kyoko were playable characters in the game, teaming up with Kunio and Riki to unravel a mysterious plot against the beat-em-up boys. The re-release will feature the same art, music, and gameplay as the original Super Famicom game, with a new opening, anime-style cutscenes, and a song from River City Girls composer Megan McDuffee. River City Girls Zero will be available on Switch by the end of 2021, with other platforms following soon after.

Image : Wayforward

River City Girls 2, due out in 2022 for PC, Switch, Xboxes, and PlayStations, is more a straight follow-up to the 2019 release, with the same sassy style I fell in love with the first time around, only more of it. Expect new everything, including foes, moves, recruits, and environments as Misako and Kyoko kick it new-old school all over again.

Read More: River City Girls Is Like River City Ransom But With Girls

Both new games were announced today during the Limited Run Games E3 2021 stream, so you know what that means: Look for special limited edition physical copies of both River City Girls 2 and River City Girls Zero to show up at Limited Run as we get closer to the digital games’ release.



