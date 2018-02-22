Players who pick up Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition on Steam before May 1 will receive the Half-Life Pack, allowing Noctis and multiplayer characters to cosplay Gordon Freeman. There’s even a crowbar.

It’s completely ridiculous, almost as ridiculous as there being three different pre-order incentives for Steam (a fashion pack), Origin (a decal pack) and Windows 10 (a sword and some potions). Gotta keep them separated.



Check out shots of the HEV suit, scientist glasses and crowbar in action below. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will be available on March 6, with a demo dropping February 26.