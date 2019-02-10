Riot Says It Hasn't Banned Casters From Saying "Hong Kong Attitude"

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

With all the protests going on in Hong Kong, League of Legends casters appear to be avoiding saying the team name “Hong Kong Attitude” and seem to even be catching themselves when they do. Riot Games, however, says that it has not banned casters from saying “Hong Kong.”



Chinese conglomerate Tencent owns Riot and has a stake in Blizzard.

Below is a clip of recent instances in which casters appear to be correcting themselves before saying the team’s full name:

During the match, however, the team’s full name was clearly visible on stage. So, is an explanation for the awkward use of HKA?

League of Legends spokesperson Ryan Rigney issued this statement: