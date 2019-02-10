Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Riot Says It Hasn't Banned Casters From Saying "Hong Kong Attitude"

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:riot games
3.3K
4
Save
Image: Hong Kong Attitude (Facebook)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

With all the protests going on in Hong Kong, League of Legends casters appear to be avoiding saying the team name “Hong Kong Attitude” and seem to even be catching themselves when they do. Riot Games, however, says that it has not banned casters from saying “Hong Kong.”

Chinese conglomerate Tencent owns Riot and has a stake in Blizzard.

Below is a clip of recent instances in which casters appear to be correcting themselves before saying the team’s full name:

During the match, however, the team’s full name was clearly visible on stage. So, is an explanation for the awkward use of HKA?

Advertisement

League of Legends spokesperson Ryan Rigney issued this statement:

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

In Post-Game Interview, Hearthstone Player Calls For The Liberation Of Hong Kong
Nike's New League Of Legends Gear Sucks
Overwatch's Mei Is Becoming A Symbol Of The Hong Kong Resistance

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts