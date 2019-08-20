Riley and Tim (that’s me!) are playing RAD, a new game that resembles the old game Rogue. It’s by Double Fine! Will we like it just fine, or will we like it twice as much as fine? Or will we Rogue-like it? It’ll probably have jokes like that in it. Please put your best Dad Joke Hat before getting in the chat!
