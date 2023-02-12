Rihanna's Halftime Show Looked Like A Smash Bros. Stage

Look, you probably saw the show and noticed it straight anyway regardless, but just in case you didn’t, here are a bunch of people all making the same joke: that Rihanna’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl tonight looked just like a Smash Bros. stage.



To be fair, it’s not really a joke. More a case of just stating the clearly obvious. All that was missing some some backup dancer getting punched into space.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 55% Off Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD Card with Adapter Storage for days

This MicroSD card has 512GB of storage, is usable in a huge variety of devices, has speeds of up to 160MB/s, and even comes with an adapter to make things easier. Buy for $50 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In case you want to read more about the performance itself—one of the all-time great Super Bowl halftime shows—The AV Club have some coverage you can check out: