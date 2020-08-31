ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
News

Ridley Scott On Fortnite's Apple Trailer: "The Idea Was Terrific, The Message Was 'Ehh'"

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:fortnite
fortniteappleridley scottkotaku coreepic games
Photo: Graham Morris (Getty Images)

Hollywood legend Ridley Scott might be better known for stuff like Alien and Gladiator, but he also found time in the mid-80s to make Apple’s famous 1984 commercial. With Epic Games very recently and publicly recreating the ad, only now with an anti-Apple stance, Scott has some thoughts.

To recap! Here’s Scott’s original commercial, which was both called 1984 and aired during the 1984 Super Bowl:

And here’s Epic’s version, retooled as part of the company’s ongoing legal feud with Apple over App Store payments:

IGN were able to get hold of Scott and ask if he’d seen the clip.

“I sure have and I wrote to them because on the one hand I can be fully complimented by the fact they copied [my commercial] shot for shot,” he said. “But pity the message is so ordinary when they could have been talking about democracy or more powerful things… And they didn’t use it.”

“I think the animation was terrific, the idea was terrific, the message was ‘ehh’.”

Same, man. Same.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

wheres-my-burrito
wheres_my_burrito

“But pity the message is so ordinary when they could have been talking about democracy or more powerful things… And they didn’t use it.”

Doesn’t a Chinese company own a big chunk of of Epic games? I don’t expect to get my current event talking points from Fortnite.