Rice Balls Like You've Never Seen Before

Image : おにぎり劇場

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

YouTuber Onigiri Gekijou (Rice Ball Theater) specializes in making rice balls that are unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen lots of rice balls!



Onigiri Gekijou calls this “onigiri art,” and is uploading how-tos on YouTube. That’s very nice! Many of the techniques, such as mixing ketchup and mayo to make a pinkish color for the cat’s house, aren’t that complicated. Some of the rice-shaping, though, looks relatively involved.

Some of the things needed are iwa nori, which is spread over the cat’s forehead and ears, and then covered with katsuobushi and kurosurigoma (black ground seasame) giving the appearance of fur.

Advertisement

Check out other rice balls below and follow Onigiri Gekijou on Twitter right here.

And finally, Binbocchama-kun from Obocchama-kun, which was also made into a game.