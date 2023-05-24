If you’re gay and/or a fan of socially conscious narrative games, you’ve probably at least heard of Night in the Woods. I am both of those things, so I consider the game to be probably one of my all-time favorites. For that reason, the biggest highlight of the PlayStation Showcase today was Revenant Hill from The Glory Society, a studio featuring co-creators of Night in the Woods that sports the game’s look so iconic Taylor Swift used it in an ad.



According to posts on the studio’s Twitter account, Revenant Hill takes place in 1919 and follows a cat named Twigs that lives in a graveyard in the Lower North. An owl starts demanding rent, and Twigs has to find some way to make it all work.

“Times are hard, making ends meet is harder, and the world doesn’t stop at the edge of the graveyard. Something big and dark is at work in the towns, the factories, in the forests and hills. Sooner or later, someone is going to have to push back.”

The Glory Society

While there’s only so much to go off of from that description, that Twigs being berated by a shitty landlord feels pretty in-line with a lot of the themes and social dynamics Night in the Woods focused on in 2017. The games don’t seem to be in the same continuity at a glance, as Revenant Hill features human characters and Night in the Woods focused on anthropomorphic animals. But who knows? Maybe some wild twists and turns will explain how animals started walking around on two legs and became a functioning society. Well, as functioning as a society full of injustice against the lower and middle class can be.



Revenant Hill is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC.