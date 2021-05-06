Returnal Weapons, Ranked

The Rotgland Lobber is the most misunderstood weapon in the game and has been my main almost every time I find it.

Shoot something then just wait behind cover until it dies? Fantastic. Single or dual shot barrel so Overcharge abilities actually matter? Great. Explosive shot trait that also does as much damage up front as the other guns? Come on. Rot trail that means you barely even have to hit your target? The list goes on.

My last run I had the ability that immediately damaged the two nearest enemies when you overcharge EVEN THROUGH WALLS (but not shields) and it was pretty much having two guns at once.

This is all just to say, spend more time with the guns you don’t think you like at first. You have infinite runs, make the most of it.