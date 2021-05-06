Returnal Weapons, Ranked

Returnal, a new PS5-exclusive action game, is tough as nails. But, as with many games that feature roguelike elements, all sorts of weapons can turn up on your runs. Each one can help you, with various degrees of efficacy, on your quest of “not dying.” Here, according to the tried-and-true scientific method of our long-running underexplained lists, is the definitive ranking of those weapons.
Advertisement
From best to worst...
- Thermogenic launcher (with “full auto” perk)
- Tachyomatic carbine
- Hollowseeker
- Spitmaw blaster
- Electropylon driver
- Modified sidearm
- Coilspine shredder
- Dreadbound
- Pyroshell caster
- Thermogenic launcher (without “full auto” perk)
- Literally nothing equipped at all.
- Seriously, you’d be better running through Atropos with your hands tied behind your back.
- And blindfolded.
- Rotgland lobber
DISCUSSION
The Rotgland Lobber is the most misunderstood weapon in the game and has been my main almost every time I find it.
Shoot something then just wait behind cover until it dies? Fantastic. Single or dual shot barrel so Overcharge abilities actually matter? Great. Explosive shot trait that also does as much damage up front as the other guns? Come on. Rot trail that means you barely even have to hit your target? The list goes on.
My last run I had the ability that immediately damaged the two nearest enemies when you overcharge EVEN THROUGH WALLS (but not shields) and it was pretty much having two guns at once.
This is all just to say, spend more time with the guns you don’t think you like at first. You have infinite runs, make the most of it.