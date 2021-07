Image : Vitaliy Ishkov

Vitaliy Ishkov is an ar tist at Remedy (Control, Alan Wake).



You can see more of Vitaliy’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Image : Vitaliy Ishkov

Advertisement

Image : Vitaliy Ishkov

Image : Vitaliy Ishkov

Image : Vitaliy Ishkov

Image : Vitaliy Ishkov

Image : Vitaliy Ishkov

Image : Vitaliy Ishkov

Advertisement

Image : Vitaliy Ishkov