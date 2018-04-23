Suzanne Helmigh is an artist who has worked on stuff like Magic: The Gathering and Horizon Zero Dawn.



She’s currently got a personal project, the illustrated fantasy novel Caldyra (which she’s been working on since 2012!), up on Kickstarter. Below you’ll see a bunch of art from the book, along with some of Helmigh’s other works.

You can see more of Suzanne’s work at her personal site and ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

OTHER WORKS

