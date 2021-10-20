The upcoming VR version of Resident Evil 4, which by my unofficial count is the 119th re-release of Capcom’s classic, is also apparently going to be one of the most unique, with at least one of the companies involved in its release—Facebook, Capcom and Armature—deciding to remove some of its content.



As first detailed by Happy Warrior earlier in the month following some leaked footage from the Japanese version of the game, a number of cuts have been made to the game that we haven’t seen in previous versions, which IGN confirmed to include:

Resident Evil 4 VR has removed certain suggestive dialogue related to Ashley Graham, the president’s daughter Leon Kennedy is tasked with rescuing. This includes a line from another character, Luis, referencing Ashley’s body. Furthermore, you won’t be able to look up Ashley’s skirt during certain areas of the game and the corresponding animation has been removed.

Another notable cut is the game’s ending, where in the original Ashley suggestively asks Leon if he can go back to her place for some “overtime”, while the leaked footage here shows that entire section of the conversation has been removed. The original footage also shows flashes of Ashley’s underwear as she climbs onto the jetski, which the VR version has covered up.

Also reported missing is this post-credits scene below, which in the original game has Leon asking Hunnigan out on a date before being turned down. In the leaked Japanese footage, this scene ends before getting to that point.

Some of these changes are expected and even understandable! Others, though, like the Hunnigan thing, seem a little heavy-handed. A statement from Facebook says:

Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom partnered closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for VR. This includes immersive environments and high-resolution graphics. It also includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience.

With the game due out tomorrow, we won’t have to wait long to actually play it and find out just how much has changed between 2005 and 2021.