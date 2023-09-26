Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Cost $60 On iPhone

The Resident Evil 4 remake costs $60 for its iPhone 15 Pro port, as much as is charged for standard console editions.

There are ways to justify spending $60 in the App Store, where pre-orders for RE4 are currently live. You could call it spending $60 to play a great survival horror game on a tiny, but supposedly high-power console that also shows you TikToks. (The Pro has a five-core GPU and the “fastest mobile” six-core CPU, Apple says.) An iPhone can also show you the 50 texts you’ve yet to respond to. And, according to Tom’s Guide, the Pro has a battery life of just under 11 hours. Hm.



If you’re as skeptical as I am about playing an intense shooter on a handheld device that’s busy with a thousand other things, you could always download a free version of the game to see how it feels. According to the App Store listing, “Resident Evil 4 is free to download and play, or you can get the full version with a single [$60] in-app purchase and sync your game progress across [iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads containing an M1 or later chip].”



“On iPhone and iPad,” the game’s App Store description continues, “you can adjust the size, intensity and display time of the buttons on your onscreen touch controller. Or if a physical game controller is more your style, you can play with one that’s compatible with iPhone or iPad.” The $999 iPhone 15 Pro has a USB-C port; Apple is selling $70 cables for it.



Many mobile games and ports are free, like the great Marvel Snap, or Fortnite. In this context, Resident Evil 4’s $60 price tag feels shocking. (Though the game’s microtransactions are nowhere near as ubiquitous as those in something like free-to-play Genshin Impact.)



However, it seems like Apple wants their latest devices to become everything to you—a black box for communication, entertainment, and more. In this sense, $60 makes sense, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see future iPhone ports, including the one for the forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to be priced similarly. It’s a serious price for what Apple considers a serious console.



Buy Resident Evil 4: Apple App St ore

Developer Capcom’s 2021 mutant game Resident Evil Village will also arrive on iPhone and iPad later this year, on October 30. You can currently buy it for $30 on Mac. Or you can buy Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 on PlayStation 2 for $15, up to you.

