Resident Evil 4's Official Little Anime Rules

With Resident Evil 4's remake due out this week, Capcom’s marketing for the title is swinging into high gear, and while that would not normally move any of my needles, this little anime they had made for the game is just too good.



Its full name is “Resident Evil 4 Anime PV Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater - ‘Leon and the Mysterious Village’ EP 1", which isn’t the catchiest, but it at least gets the point across. It only runs for 56 seconds (and that’s including title screens), but it is 56 seconds of pure joy for anyone who has ever played this game across its 117 previous releases.

“Story of my life” indeed, my guy:

Resident Evil 4 Anime PV Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater - “Leon and the Mysterious Village” EP 1

If you were thinking that animation style looked familiar, that’s because—as the credits at the end state—the clip was made by storied Japanese studio Nippon Animation, who among many other things are known for their old show Masterpiece Theater (hence the name in this case) which would showcase short anime episodes every week that were adaptations of existing works.

While the remake isn’t out until March 24, reviews for the game went live last week, and for the 188th time people are finding that, yes, Resident Evil 4 is a good video game: