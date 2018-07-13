Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Back in 1998, the debut Pokémon flick premiered in Japan. That feature film’s full name is Pocket Monsters the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back. Today in Japan, this year’s Pokémon summer movie opened in Japan and reportedly had a preview for next year’s, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.



Clips of the trailer haven’t yet been uploaded online and Kotaku hasn’t yet confirmed this news. However, numerous Japanese Twitter users who claim to have seen the film today as reported on Pokemon Matome. Likewise, Serebii is also reporting the news.

Here are some Twitter users that saw the new movie and are mentioning the upcoming Mewtwo flick.

Long-running Pokémon site Dogasu’s Backpack has the most in-depth breakdown of the trailer. According to the site, the trailer starts with a black screen. Text appears on the screen, stating that the legend is back.

Bubbles start floating up.

A voice says, “What is this place? Who am I?” Dogasu’s Backpack believes it’s the voice of Masachika Ichimura, the original voice of Mewtwo.

Then, there is a close up of Mewtwo opening his eyes.

The logo flashes on the screen, reading 劇場版ポケットモンスター ミュウツーの逆襲 Evolution or Pocket Monsters The Movie Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. Dogasu’s Backpack reports that it looks like the Japanese movie logo from 1998 with “Evolution” written in the back right-hand corner.

The trailer was apparently in CG, Dogasu’s Backpack adds.

2017's Pokémon movie was a reboot of the first anime episode, so going back to the first movie makes sense. Whether the same is true of CG, we’ll have to wait and see.