The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Nintendo will be introducing a new version of its popular Switch console next year.



The report says that the move comes as Nintendo hopes to boost sales momentum of the Switch, which has dropped off since its meteoric launch. It’s claimed that this new model would “likely share many features with the current version and be compatible with existing Switch game software.”

It also says that Nintendo “is still debating what new hardware and software features to include in the upgrade”, with one option on the table being an upgraded screen, closer to those found in “more recent smartphone LCDs”, which would “make it brighter, thinner and more energy-efficient”.

You can read the full report here (WSJ login required).