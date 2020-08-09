Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Report: Leaked Controller Mentions Second Next-Gen Xbox Console

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:xbox
xboxxbox series xxbox series slockhartmicrosoftkotaku core
5
What's reportedly a leaked retail version of the new Xbox's controller.
What’s reportedly a leaked retail version of the new Xbox’s controller.
Photo: The Verge

While the machine has yet to be officially announced, there has long been speculation that Microsoft is planning on releasing a second next-gen console besides the Xbox Series X, called the Xbox Series S. Speculation that’s about to get a lot stronger.

The Verge reports that while we’re still waiting on such an announcement, a leaked retail Xbox Series X controller spotted today specifically mentions that it will work on not just a Series X, but a Series S as well.

The side of the box clearly says "Xbox Series X | S"
The side of the box clearly says “Xbox Series X | S”
Photo: TinyRakan
Images of the controller appeared online earlier today, of which The Verge say they have “confirmed it’s genuine.”. While interesting in their own way, as they let us get a good look at the next-gen Xbox controller, it’s the Series S mention that’s got folks talking.

The Series S is believed to be the console previously codenamed “Lockhart”, which we reported on last year. This console is designed to be a cheaper, digital-only version of the Series X.

While Microsoft has yet to announce the Series S, if retail packaging is getting out there a formal unveiling can’t be too far off.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

Dune723
Dune

Jesus christ somebody please fire the people in charge of naming their consoles.