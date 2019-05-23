BioWare’s classic Star Wars RPG Knights of the Old Republic is being turned into a film project at Lucasfilm, Buzzfeed reports, with Laeta Kalogridis (Alita: Battle Angel) writing the screenplay.



The Buzzfeed report says she is “close to finishing” the script, which would be the first “of a potential KOTOR trilogy”.

KOTOR was first released in 2003, and is set thousands of years before the events of the Skywalker films, detailing the battle between the Republic and resurgent Sith forces, led by Darth Malak.

The chance to see its cast—HK-47 especially—on the big screen would be great, but it remains to be seen a) just how much of the original story makes it into a film project and b) whether this thing actually gets made, given Hollywood’s track record of cancelling video game movies, or sending them to die in production hell.