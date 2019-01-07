Today on Highlight Reel we have properly-hydrated Dying Light deaths, Call of Duty throws, Smash Bros. moments and much more!
- Battlefield V - You ain’t retreating buddy - BrandonFourbes
- Dying Light - Wait - Cryonic27
- Sea of Thieves - Waves are too powerful - StriderMeow
- Fallout 76 - スーパーミュータントが左右に振動し始めたかと思ったら、突然ザ・マスターに変形した。 #Fallout76 #PS4share - btmup
- COD:MW3 - The Deadliest Point in The Human Body - guifesta/lufesta
- COD: BO4 - やっちまったぜ - TeNSaN_2113
- Overwatch - (direct file) UNA-PALADA
- Rainbow Six Siege - a lil something with a cool easter egg - Artur_17
- RDR2 - mam you’ve had to much - (direct file) Johnny Richardson
- RDR2 - Now THAT is a view to start a cut scene to. - SoggyLimpPickle
- RDR2 - I learned Jedi moves! (just had to have some goddamn faith) - lumbagoisdeadly
- RDR2 - that can’t be good on the spine - (direct file) Jason Arnold
- RDR2 - well, i tried - Nyiddle
- SSBU - Kirby Edge Guard - kurtbugasto
- SSBU - god this felt so good - Berschko
- SSBU - When life really doesn’t want you to win - SoraLimit
- SSBU - Pro Tip: Never EVERY stay grabbed to a ledge in Smash, even if you think you won.- SlukaDaFuka
- Just Cause 4 - small traffic jam - yami
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!