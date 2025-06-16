Rematch Launching Without Crossplay, Disappointing Many Players

Fast-paced online soccer game Rematch is launching without crossplay. This was confirmed online just a few hours before the sports game launched on consoles and PC. Developers Sloclap say adding crossplay is a top priority, but many players are still disappointed at the news.

Rematch is a new spin on video game soccer. The online 5v5 multiplayer sports game features a behind-the-back, third-person camera angle instead of the more traditional broadcast-like view seen in other soccer games. Each player controls one of the 10 on-field players, leading to a more fast-paced, chaotic soccer experience. Rematch’s beta two weeks ago saw nearly 2 million players hopping into the game across consoles and PC. At one point, over 175,000 concurrent players were kicking goals together on Steam. But sadly, these players won’t be able to share the pitch with folks on other platforms at launch.

Early in the morning on June 16, just hours before Rematch’s paid early access period kicked off, Sloclap confirmed that the online soccer game won’t support crossplay at launch and didn’t give a timeline on when it will arrive.

“Crossplay between Steam, PlayStation & Xbox won’t be available at launch, but it’s one of our top priorities for upcoming updates! We’ll share an ETA as soon as possible, stay tuned!”

Many people were frustrated by the short notice, and others were disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to play Rematch with friends on other consoles at launch or soon after. However, the developers had previously hinted that crossplay might not be available on day one. That warning came in March in the game’s official Discord server, with a Sloclap rep saying the team was doing its best to get crossplay in Rematch ready for launch, but couldn’t guarantee it would happen. That same rep claimed it would be added shortly after launch via an update if the team couldn’t get the feature working in time.

It is a bit funny how, in 2025, the idea of an online video game launching without crossplay is news. A few years ago, crossplay was still a relatively new concept, and it wasn’t a guarantee that a multiplayer game would support letting Xbox and PlayStation people play together. Now, if your game doesn’t ship with crossplay, it’s weird, and people get mad. We all really got used to crossplay being a given in a short amount of time, huh?

Rematch is out now on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC if you paid extra for the fancier editions of the game. It launches for everyone on June 19, when it will also become available via Game Pass on Xbox.

