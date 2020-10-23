Vote 2020 graphic
Kotaku East

Remastered One Piece Anime Cropped For Widescreen

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:one piece
one pieceanimekotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Remastered iOne Piece/i Anime Cropped For Widescreen
Screenshot: ONE PIECE公式YouTubeチャンネル
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
In the One Piece anime, the East Blue saga is the first 61 episodes. Debuting in 1999, the TV anime was originally broadcasted at a 4:3 aspect ratio. 

Now, the shows are getting remastered for a two-disc Blu-ray release in Japan, and the frame will be cropped to fit a 16:9 widescreen aspect. How will that change the picture? The Blu-ray’s official Twitter account released a short clip for comparison:

Illustration for article titled Remastered iOne Piece/i Anime Cropped For Widescreen
Screenshot: アニメ「ONE PIECE」DVD公式/Twitter/©尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション
Illustration for article titled Remastered iOne Piece/i Anime Cropped For Widescreen
Screenshot: アニメ「ONE PIECE」DVD公式/Twitter/©尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション
Illustration for article titled Remastered iOne Piece/i Anime Cropped For Widescreen
Screenshot: アニメ「ONE PIECE」DVD公式/Twitter/©尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション
Illustration for article titled Remastered iOne Piece/i Anime Cropped For Widescreen
Screenshot: アニメ「ONE PIECE」DVD公式/Twitter/©尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション
Illustration for article titled Remastered iOne Piece/i Anime Cropped For Widescreen
Screenshot: アニメ「ONE PIECE」DVD公式/Twitter/©尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション
As you can see, chunks of the original image are cut out to fit 16:9.

This isn’t the first time a home release has cropped the frame so the anime fills modern screens. (It won’t be the last, either!) This sort of change is noticeable and really changes the viewing experience. I’m sure true fans would prefer seeing a remastered version in the original aspect ratio. I know I would.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION