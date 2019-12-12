Red Sled Redemption 2

Today on Highlight Reel we have Red Dead Redemption 2 PC sleds, Halo kills, frozen bullets, death by thumbs up, and much more!
- Dark Souls 3 - mimic Failure - Calith
- Pokémon Sword/Shield - Mochigai
- Gears 5 - havin a problem - M317
- Dying Light: The Following - Explosive Punch - David Figueroa
- Shenmue 3 - go to hell shenmue - ClementJ64
- Star Citizen - I think he’s too excited to see me - IamKroopz
- Battlefield V - life flashing before your eyes - prreich
- Marvel’s Spider Man - “That’s all it is, Miles... a leap of faith.” - Cameron Workman
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - william678910
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Goat Finisher - T B
- Days Gone - This is one strong bear to throw me like that! - FrasierCrane1992
- Days Gone - World’s easiest rager - Mr Jutsu
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - PC Gamers, we now have sleds - zozm8
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Post-mortem panic - ZomTr0m
- Modern Warfare - launched - Tyler Hillis
- Modern Warfare - Vault Boy Approves - ThatGuyGaz
- Modern Warfare - Frozen Bullets
- Modern Warfare - Horrible glitch with head - James London8888
- Modern Warfare - Sucks to suck - Josh Hartz
- Halo: MCC - The Armor Lock MCC Experience - gentlelive
- Halo: Reach - not a moment too soon - Ethan Benhoff
- Halo: MCC - Chucking grenades is my favorite desperation move. - Detroit Oddballs
- Halo: MCC - I’m Cracked - Jakezuss
- NFS: Heat - Welp. I think I might’ve broken the game. - _moistmcdiddles_
- NFS: Heat - For Crying Out Load - Igor Seignemartin
