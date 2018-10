Screenshot: Rockstar

Did you get Red Dead Redemption 2? Did you go to a store and buy a physical copy or, uh, get the digital one? My download is taking a while.



I bought the digital version because I enjoy waiting around. And like a dope, I didn’t start my download at the crack of dawn. So after only two hours, I’m around 30GB in with, gasp, a bit more to go.

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

If you got the digital, how’s your download going?



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement