Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets DLSS, Looks Lovely

Screenshot : Red Dead Redemption 2

Of all the big games to have come out on PC in the last few years, I don’t think any have been more in need of some of the ol’ DLSS magic than Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.



Advertisement

I got a new PC last year and of course one of the first things I did was rush to play all the games I’d either missed out on or had been forced to play on lower settings on my old computer. Control? Lovely! Assassin’s Creed Odyssey? Magnificent! Death Stranding? Glorious! Red Redemption 2? Ran like shit!

Now that the game has DLSS support, though, things are running much better. In 2020 I ’d originally oscillated between playing on lower settings in 4K and the highest settings in 2K, but the gam e is now running buttery smooth in 4K, and with some added sharpness to stuff like foliage to boot . My FPS have gone from 45ish i n 4K to around 60 on my 208 0 Super, which is a huge difference at a pretty key visual threshold , and has got me very seriously considering another playthrough of the game.

The update is already out, so the next time you boot up the game you should find DLSS settings in the menu. And if you’d like to check out Nvidia’s estimates on the kind of framerate improvements you can expect, here you go: