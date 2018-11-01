Today on Highlight Reel we got weird horses, death defying escapes, Red Dead Redemption 2 glitches and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. - Cheesybro
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Pretty sure that’s not Pegasus - murohman93
- Onward VR - Bringing a knife to a gun fight - riccardo santisi
- RDR2 - beyond redemption - Der Schreiber
- RDR2 - Lata duck - schwarzengerman
- RDR2 - POL_SouL
- RDR2 - That’s a lul from me - Lucas Welk
- RDR2 - Great Escape - OhSpillane
- RDR2 - rockstar really wanted to show off the horse features - Steelpants
- RDR2 - Oh hello - Alexinspace
- RDR2 - invisible gun - mrR33
- RDR2 - Hosea in Strauss - Kartik Mathur
- RDR2 - The cloning zombie horse - Mustache Bud
- RDR2 - You Be Well - (direct file) deathofroland
- RDR2 -_20181031093235 - Huff
- RDR2 - Funny Random Encounter - DMDingo
- RDR2 - Calculated - TheGodOfGaming22
- RDR2 - You Have Arrived at Your Destination - tharealmclovin
- RDR2 - Ridin horses the wrong way - cresbowyatt
- RDR2 - horse break (direct file) - RaptureRocks
- RDR2 - shit - (direct file) John Shearer
- RDR2 - Lenny Can’t Ride, Takes It Out on Horse - Hollidarian Gamer
- RDR2 - highlights 2 - The Elephant Man
- RDR2 - Undead Henchman - riccardo santisi
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!