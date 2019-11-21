Red Dead Player Fine, Surprisingly

Today on Highlight Reel we have Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order clips, Red Dead surprises, For Honor kills, and much more!

- Grand Theft Auto Online - Calculated - Xh0sa_NightMare/EvolveStunting
- Star Wars Battlefront II - flying dead stormtrooper - (Direct File) Yuhass
- Mordhau - Random slash results in arrow being deflected...yaboytroyhere
- For Honor - That was enjoyable - Elite316
- Insurgency - that 2 steps back - Corajor
- MCC: Halo CE - Sneaky Grunt Fights back - RyanFlanagan
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Surprise Motherf**ker - oerdi25
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Great - Appsro
- Death Stranding - Now, where’s my bike? - Emmanuel Estrada
- Death Stranding - “End of the line ahead,Please watch your step.” - das_wilson
- Death Stranding - Tsukisima
- Modern Warfare - I thought I was real slick - Nebula
- Modern Warfare - Call of Duty: Tennis Warfare - peelmb
- Modern Warfare - Intentionally - Aapogg
- Modern Warfare - that care package tho - MrAuthority
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Classic Stormtrooper - Eric Rohde
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Oh no he’s got stims - GingrBeard
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Clear for takeoff - p1stylesclash
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order- Best force trick ever! STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order - Thegamesdungeon
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order - upside-down winch - (direct file) Blue
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Getting a lift - tundraportal
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - The climbing mechanics are amazing. - FrostyFriday
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dancing Nightbrother - (direct file) Mantxi
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Handsome Costanza
