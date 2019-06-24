Today on Highlight Reel we have Red Dead physics, Mordhau bard defense, Spider-Man scanning and much more
- Destiny 2 - GET DOWN MR.PRESIDENT - AHOEYHOEY
- Borderlands 2 - ellie breaks her neck to say howdy - TheDaileyGamer
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - (direct file) Idan27081
- EA Sports UFC 2 - Fadeproof D
- Rainbow Six Siege - I have no words - NatVug
- Spider-Man - scanners? - Maximilian Lockwood
- Mortal Kombat 11 - Kabal walked into this one - MFrost
- For Honor - You want to see this.. believe me - iRoOo7xX
- Apex legends - When Pathfinder’s phasing hitbox backfires - dubsnbass
- Battlefield V - what did i drove into here - Kiljael
- Battlefield V - IronFistVGP
- PUBG - Getting outplayed - thecrustylog
- PUBG - man i sure do love flare guns - Derpiano
- Mordhau - when you kill bard - maruhoi
- Mordhau - Megaspear throw - JustWaffles
- Mordhau - Duck and weave - nicegarry
- RDR2 - I rode a handcart over the bridge to nowhere - MyNameIsNotRRICK
- RDR2 - Arthur “Nothing but net” Morgan - CountCosmology
- Red Dead Online - Reindeer - Steve Logwood
