Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Red Dead Online Update Removes Modded KKK From The Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:red dead online
red dead onlinered dead redemptionkotaku corerockstar
1
Illustration for article titled iRed Dead Online /iUpdate Removes Modded KKK From The Game
Screenshot: Red Dead Wiki

For a little while now modders had been taking advantage of a vulnerability in Rockstar’s Red Dead Online that allowed them to spawn members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are normally only present in the offline singleplayer component. That loophole has now been closed.

Advertisement

As Polygon reports, Red Dead players had been complaining about this for a few days now, providing numerous examples of Klan members turning up in online matches as NPCs, accompanied by some incredibly racist in-game chat from those responsible:

Advertisement

Quietly though, and without issuing a direct statement on the matter, an update to the game earlier this month removed the ability for modders to spawn the models.

Leaving players free to worry about all kinds of other modded things turning up where they’re not supposed to.

G/O Media may get a commission

Make the Most of Your Alone Time With 20% Percent off the Satisfyer Pro 2 [Exclusive]

Satisfyer Pro 2

Use the promo code INVENTORY
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Bandai's Newest Gundam Model Is Excellent For Posing

Steam Game Festival Lets You Try Out Upcoming Games

Even The Wii U Lived Longer Than The Confederacy

Former Evo Champion Banned From Multiple Fighting Game Events After Racist Tweet