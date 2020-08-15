Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Red Dead Online Player Saves Friend In Coolest Way Possible

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Red Dead Online
Red Dead OnlineRDOSAVELassoCoolRed Dead Redemption 2Kotakucore
1
Gif: Rockstar Games / Reddit

Out in the wild west of Red Dead Online, you still need to look both ways before messing around railroad tracks. One player almost learned the hard way what happens when you ignore this rule.

Advertisement

But then their friend stepped in a saved the day with an expertly timed and perfectly thrown lasso.

Advertisement

The clip was shared on the Red Dead Online subreddit last night by user SomeRandomChillGuy and quickly became popular. As of this moment, it has nearly 7k upvotes.

Unfortunately for the man who was being tackled, the lasso can only grab one person at a time and so that man did find out the hard way what happens when you get hit by a train. (It’s not great!)

G/O Media may get a commission
Vizio 70” V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Fallout Cosplay, Pin-Up Style

The Mysterious Girl On The My Neighbor Totoro Poster

The U.S. Army's Return To Twitch Is Off To A Bizarre Start

DISCUSSION