Red Dead Online Player Saves Friend In Coolest Way Possible

Out in the wild west of Red Dead Online, you still need to look both ways before messing around railroad tracks. One player almost learned the hard way what happens when you ignore this rule.



Advertisement

But then their friend stepped in a saved the day with an expertly timed and perfectly thrown lasso.

Advertisement

The clip was shared on the Red Dead Online subreddit last night by user SomeRandomChillGuy and quickly became popular. As of this moment, it has nearly 7k upvotes.

Unfortunately for the man who was being tackled, the lasso can only grab one person at a time and so that man did find out the hard way what happens when you get hit by a train. (It’s not great!)