Today Highlight Reel we have Red Dead Online lasso tricks, Battlefield V trick shots, Hitman 2 suitcase fun, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Fallout 76 - Landscape Glitch - Lemons
- COD:BO4 - PsyQo_Poseidon
- Battlefield V - 2018 11 28 23 22 28 16 DVR - Delectance Plays
- Battlefield V - Meme kills are the best kills - BiffTheBear
- Hitman 2 - he needs help - Potato
- RDR2 - Parkour! - EmpressGeek
- RDR2 - selfie timing - (direct file) KitysofLuxmbrgR
- RDR2 - Help the blind they said… - Dr Trilogy
- RDR2 - PedroMan85
- RDR2 - what are you looking at - PeterMason
- RDR2 - Follow Your Nose - Spaghetti Daddy
- RDR2 - You’re No Fun… - M Downey
- RDR2 - well i tried to save him - MrRJGreen
- Red Dead Online - When you need to get up the hill to the posse FAST - Th1sIsNotThr0wAway
- Red Dead Online - Keeping the peace in town (Dropped my beer for you pal) - Tom Kreutznaer
- Red Dead Online - get readyyyyyyyy - Puigmontmany
- Red Dead Online - Glitch Submission #4 - Chinbo
- Red Dead Online - crazy big pile of dead bodies - Nitbratsk
- Red Dead Online - Doing lasso tricks - Nikolasio/Stylin Creeper
- Red Dead Online - That horse is a killer! - Oliver Swenson
- Red Dead Online - Meal Prep Thwarts Griefers - 6SO
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!