Today Highlight Reel we have the first clips from the Red Dead Online Beta, fantastic aces, cool Battlefield V moments, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Rainbow Six Siege - 10 second caveria ace w/ braindead fuze - Artur09YT
- Black Ops 4 - I enjoy sniping as a hobby, nothing serious; but this made me drop my controller. - Chris Tarantino
- Battlefield V - Saw a tank approaching the bridge on Rotterdam and wondered if this would work. - Dorest0rm
- Battlefield V - Battlefield V 18 kill grand operation win V1 clutch - Honzi
- RDR2 - Simply pushing someone off a cliff, what could go wrong? - Mort-Mort
- RDR2 - A Shocked Horse - John Smith
- RDR2 - Sadie! Slow down! - EmpressGeek
- RDR2 - Well, looks like I’ve been shot - Pmcc6100
- Red Dead Online - First player encounter in RDR2 Online - DASMehdi
- Red Dead Online - 始まったばかりのRDR2オンラインでいきなり爆笑したｗｗｗｗｗ神げーだこれｗｗｗ - mamamatetya (Youtube /Twitch/Twitter)
- Red Dead Online - we had the same idea - happygrowls
- Red Dead Online - How NOT to ride with a friend: Red Dead Online - Joshua Uanon
- Red Dead Online - Boatception - Janik Benz
- Red Dead Online - Red Dead Online Summed Up - Stoiker Kalei
- RDR2 (Spoilers) - this place gives me the creeps - (direct file) Andrew Fox
- RDR2 - (Spoilers) - He’s ready for ya - Canadian Icehole
- RDR2 (Spoilers) - Forgot something? - ShiroTheSniper
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!