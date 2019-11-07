Red Dead Lawman Explodes Suddenly

Today on Highlight Reel we have tons of Red Dead clips, broken Modern Warfare characters, strong kicks, great timing, and much more!
- Prey - hello - soviet winter
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Joshua Wood
- Fallout 4 - enraged powerlines my biggest fear - Sky_l1nker
- Judgment - Arkhende - Andelx
- Destiny 2 - minotaur kicked into wall - Lee Stuart
- Rainbow Six Siege - lucky clutch - Yuki Rose
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Scarescraper Glitch - WickBubble
- The Outer Worlds - Was not expecting such brutality from Max - Only1gonzo
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - _20190930174916 - Matthew Breedlove
- Red Dead Online - (direct file) Colton Conrad
- Red Dead Online - I’m gonna make this marshal disappear - cha_cha_slide_to_prison
- Modern Warfare - I know it’s nothing spectacular but god damn did it feel good killing a camper with his own claymore - yall_like_MEMZ
- Modern Warfare - My Helicopter! - The_Spluffy
- Modern Warfare - I believe that I have just hit the longest shotgun shot in call of duty history - TmuIIz
- Modern Warfare - Hilarious Glitch - Kryophobia
- Modern Warfare - Ghost Price? - Altaro
- Modern Warfare - you broken? - KickingBear519
- Modern Warfare - free to go - D3ADLEE
- Far Cry New Dawn - Where are you- Oh… - Xilon Drew and TheZebraParty.
