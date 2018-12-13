Today on Highlight Reel we have cowboy physics, headless rowers, headshots, nuclear tire swings, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Fallout 76 - advanced nuclear tire swing - rawn53
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Backward Mater - OneSide Zero85
- Forza Horizon - Well I was not expecting that - ASilver259
- Battlefield V - 580m headshot on the new panzerstorm map - James_Cooney
- COD: BO4 - Hacked The Wrong Thing - Spooky_Potato6
- COD: BO4 - 1v6 Control Clutch with Paladin - Hosseh
- COD: BO4 - Never Thought Getting Knocked Would Save My Life… - beeeweee (their website)
- RDR2 - Just minding my own business… - Hello__Kritty
- RDR2 - Why I love red dead redemption 2 - MrSpod
- RDR2 - guess i’ll stay - BrunoBooL
- RDR2 - oh no - (direct file) BIGBOYKUSH
- RDR2 - you lost it - TaeKwonMoe
- Red Dead Online - clue - Mainfrezzer
- Red Dead Online - Not all heroes...obey the laws of physics? - IONASPHERE
- Red Dead Online - Immortal Wild Turkey - Andrew T
- Red Dead Online - What did I just witness - Nurolight
- Red Dead Online - Weird NPC Glitch - kayneX1
- Red Dead Online - The Headless Boatman - Lofty
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!