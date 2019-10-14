Red Dead Gunspinner Takes It To The Next Level

Today on Highlight Reel we have Red Dead lizard gunspinners, close calls in Monster Hunter, Witcher 3 deep dives, and much more
- Rainbow Six Siege - It took me an entire round to figure out how to move - TheSkilley
- Witcher 3 - maybe maybe maybe - hodd toward
- Monster Hunter: World - ラージャン「覚悟しろやぁ…」 「くっ…ここまでか…！」 ？？？「待たせたな」- RiffFF14
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Legendary Ice Skates - kbl1974
- Mordhau - get out of my dungeon - BrandonPravo
- Untitled Goose Game - Glitch - rookiedetective
- Dragon’s Dogma - Sheltered Strike vs Gas Zombie - Aether Veilborne
- Borderlands 3 - This guy is wigging out! - HenryTruong Inuyasha
- PUBG - Better Luck Next Time - KaizoEntry
- Apex Legends - don’t know what I was expecting - mockitt
- Destiny 2 - If you must die, die well - Austin Comer
- Destiny 2 - Thanks ghost - CoburnAlpha
- Destiny 2 - Double finisher - hwfremington
- Destiny 2 - perfect timing - xasgrd
- Red Dead Online - adnan numero 07
- Red Dead Online - Check out these Moves! - DeadGear The Dude
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!