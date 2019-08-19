Today we have troubling butchers, Tony Hawk’s Shadow of the Colossus, heartfelt Rage 2 clips, GTA moments, and much more!
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - You spin me right ‘round baby! - MechaYajirobe
- NHL20 - Ice is Slippery - Brzostek
- Breath of the Wild - いくらやってもこれ楽しいな #ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - kure4_aoi
- Shadow of the Colossus - I did a flip - Bryan Olivares
- Rage 2 - Gone but not forgotten - Jamie Noakes
- Just Cause 4 - Whats over hOH GOD - Taylor Balkom
- Days Gone - Bullet reflection - Conqueror
- Days Gone - Gotcha! - Mr Jutsu
- Battlefield 1 - 1000 IQ Grenade - Neightate
- Battlefield V - I don’t even know why I try - bddbadsoda
- Apex Legends - who’s ready to explode? I am! - Tshy3
- Apex Legends - I just had one of those moments you usually only see in game trailers - mustaruisleipae
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - (direct file) Thomas Murphy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Stabbed with an arrow - Macsilver18
- Red Dead Online - oh good lord - Misa22
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Horse Butcher - Mathieu
- GTA V - How Anticlimactic…- Falkor-Rider
- GTA:O - Extreme sports, Water Edition - SomeBigWheels
- GTA:O - Wait, how is the tanker visible? Oh… - Bataranger999
