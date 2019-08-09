Today on Highlight Reel we have NPCs hulking out, crashes, terrifying Apex Legend moments, area 51 aliens, and much more!
- Just Cause 4 - Hulk Smash - Brandon Anderson
- Battlefield V - I ... ummm .... crashed. - jimracer_77
- Days Gone - Quiet - 小柒
- Breath of the Wild - What the??!? - _Mister_Magnificent
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Wall Rider - Elisabeth Wells
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - I may have hit one of the best Blackout clips ever - HParsell1999
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 - Infected Hail Mary - BLACKED OUT 4
- Apex Legends - 6 shots 0 misses 3 kills - Medero91
- Apex Legends - Most terrifying APEX moment in my life - marquel97
- GTA Online - No Idea how I pulled this off - Tiishen
- GTA Online - This is the funniest loading screen I’ve ever had - Zipperke007
- GTA Online - One of the funniest things we’ve ever done - 1940248281
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Flying Horses - YoshiXbox
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - The most pathetic and depressing death i’ve ever witnessed - Critical Mass Achieved
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - RDR2 3 for 1- Travis
- Hitman 2 - Secret Russian weapons - PriestBrachial - Iroulsan
