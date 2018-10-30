Today on Highlight Reel we got a wagonful of Red Dead Redemption 2 clips, including pretzel cowboys, quantum lassos, people falling down, and more!
- CoDBO4: Blackout - Axe Throw The Go Off Kings (Twitch here)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - bug - Mailo Shunkin
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Journal - Darius
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Red Horse Redemption 2 - Erka Pi
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - cheezedadada
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Hwut in tarnation!? - diseasedfoe
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - frozen people glitch - Stoiker Kalei
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - just a scratch - Dudeimjames
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - (direct file) XuPan Da
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Skin’s chafing me, mind if I take off? - Christian G
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - _20181028180230 - J Hans
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - How’s it goin’ - Tarek Effect
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - (Direct File) The Flash - Blake O’Meagher
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Sorry John Marston - Edde799
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -_20181026213158 - akajaybay
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Red Very Dead Horse - (direct file) Doug Macut
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - so long….faceplant - Rappa1985
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - keep your eyes open bill - Onyx XVI
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Don’t say Damn Kids - Game Hunter
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - The Hardest Hat - JeedmanJones (Twitch here)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Horse Crash & Burn Glitch - Gaf Cheese
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - too close friends - javika75
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Very creepy bug - Freaken Out
