Recreating Gundam Box Art With Gundam Models

Screenshot : Cody

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Gundam models have excellent box art. Twitter user Cody has brought classic mecha art to life with a three-dimensional plastic model.



Advertisement

The result is very impressive—and the painting alone took 15 hours.

Advertisement

As you can see Cody painted the model to resemble the flat box art.

Cody has done other pieces that, likewise, are recreations of art using models.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow Cody here for more excellent model paint jobs!