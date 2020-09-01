ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Kotaku EastJapan

Recreating Gundam Box Art With Gundam Models

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:gundam
gundamkotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Recreating iGundam/i Box Art With iGundam/i Models
Screenshot: Cody
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Gundam models have excellent box art. Twitter user Cody has brought classic mecha art to life with a three-dimensional plastic model.

The result is very impressive—and the painting alone took 15 hours.

As you can see Cody painted the model to resemble the flat box art.

Cody has done other pieces that, likewise, are recreations of art using models.

Follow Cody here for more excellent model paint jobs!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

