Recreating Awkward Gundam Animation

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Custom figure artist Dau Lau Boc Khoi has been bringing to life awkward Gundam animation in hand-sculpted polymer clay.



Early Gundam animation was not so great and produced some truly awkward, meme-worthy examples of bad animation. Those images now live on as sculptures.

Advertisement

“Quick project for a stressful week,” wrote the artist on Facebook.

Advertisement

Typically, Dau Lau Boc Khoi does kickass commissions like this, so it’s fun to see him let loose with these humorous pieces.



Typically, Dau Lau Boc Khoi does kickass commissions like this, so it’s fun to see him let loose with these humorous pieces.