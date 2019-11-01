Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Recreating Awkward Gundam Animation

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:gundam
597
3
2
Image: daulaubockhoi15 (Facebook)
Custom figure artist Dau Lau Boc Khoi has been bringing to life awkward Gundam animation in hand-sculpted polymer clay.

Early Gundam animation was not so great and produced some truly awkward, meme-worthy examples of bad animation. Those images now live on as sculptures.

“Quick project for a stressful week,” wrote the artist on Facebook.

Typically, Dau Lau Boc Khoi does kickass commissions like this, so it’s fun to see him let loose with these humorous pieces.

