Image: Mystery Circus, Konami

Starting September 12, a Metal Gear Solid-themed real-life stealth game will open in Tokyo’s Shinjuku.



Just like in Metal Gear Solid, the real-life game lets players sneak into Shadow Moses, avoiding detection to destroy a Metal Gear.

According to the game’s official Mystery Circus site (via SoraNews and AnimeNewsNetwork), a team of one to three players is given a Codec to use during the mission.

Image: Mystery Circus, Konami

Image: Mystery Circus , Konami

When the guards spot intruders, they’ll fire their weapons with the players’ vests registering hits.



Image: Mystery Circus, Konami

Image: Mystery Circus, Konami

However, as SoraNews explains, getting hit doesn’t take players out of the game. Instead, it will shorten the time they can play. Running out of time results in mission failure.

Image: Mystery Circus , Konami

There are other obstacles to slow players down.



Image: Mystery Circus , Konami

Image: Mystery Circus , Konami

Of course, the game has cardboard box sneaking and apparently even exclamation marks!



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Mystery Circus , Konami

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Mystery Circus , Konami

It should take players between 15 and 45 minutes to finish the real-life sneaking game. Individual advance purchase tickets are 3,800 yen ($34), while continues are 800 yen ($7) for an additional ten minutes of play.

