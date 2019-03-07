Today on Highlight Reel we have hot rides, dead bards, spawn glitches and much more!
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - the mystery of the flaming camel - (direct file) ChokeOnItGlobal
- Skyrim - Ragnar The Red - Mr.Slaughterfish
- Far Cry: New Dawn - that was easy - (direct file) Keithernet
- Titanfall 2 - Living the EPG dream - ibagspitfires
- Battlefield V - Parachuting Throwing Knife Headshot. - Skullhammer98
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - Lara is good at bouncing back from her falls - theluckcharm
- Metro: Exodus - Is this allowed? - holdiniful
- Star Wars: Battlefront II - Viktor2905
- Star Wars: Battlefront II - KnightDrive
- Apex Legends - Respawn Glitch - Mr. S Gaming
- Apex Legends - being creative with Lifeline’s shields - Adeel S
- Apex Legends - 200 IQ Wraith - SlickyBobby1
- Apex Legends - Care package deflect - E-Slop
- Apex Legends - Who’s Ready to Fly on a Zip line? I am! - bprice528
- Apex Legends - so I learned something today - AHugeBagOfSalt
- Apex Legends -They say real men use iron sights. We use smoke launchers. - PSN: ONialdoO
- Apex Legends - 6 kills in 12 seconds - Lokeryy
- Mafia 3 - misplaced sink - (direct file) CorVus
