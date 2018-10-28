Read-Only Memory are taking John Szczepaniak’s excellent three-volume series The Untold History of Japanese Game Developers, condensing it into one book and adding a bunch of new stories and art. The result is Japansoft: An Oral History, currently taking orders on Volume.
Read-Only Memory are taking John Szczepaniak’s excellent three-volume series The Untold History of Japanese Game Developers, condensing it into one book and adding a bunch of new stories and art. The result is Japansoft: An Oral History, currently taking orders on Volume.